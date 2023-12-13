NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead near the Village De L’Est area on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

NOPD officials said officers received a report of a shooting near Alcee Fortier Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway around 7:24 p.m.

Police said an initial report shows a man had been shot. He was later pronounced dead.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

