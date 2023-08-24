NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead in New Orleans East on Thursday, Aug. 24.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Berg Road and Wales Street around 12:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts