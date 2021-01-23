NOPD investigating fatal hit-and-run

New Orleans — The NOPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a woman on Friday in the Seventh District.

At around 11:44 p.m., Seventh District officers were called to the 6900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Upon arrival, they found a female victim and investigators determined she had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. She was pronounced dead at the location.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family. No further details are available at this time.

Traffic Fatality Detective Edgar Edwards is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6205 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.