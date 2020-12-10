NOPD investigating double shooting in Treme

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a shooting at the intersection of North Galvez and Saint Louis streets.

According to NOPD at about 6:39 p.m., NOPD was notified of the incident. Initial reports show one victim with multiple gunshot wounds has been transported via EMS to a local hospital, while a second victim in this incident arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance. Information on the second victim’s injuries was not immediately available.

The incident was confirmed as an aggravated battery by shooting at about 6:50 p.m.

No additional details are currently available.