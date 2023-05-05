NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting that happened Friday morning in the Marigny.

Authorities with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said initial reports of the shooting came in around 10:08 a.m. near St. Anthony and Rampart streets.

Officers confirmed the shooting at 10:18 a.m. and said two men had been shot. It’s unknown at this time whether their wounds were fatal.

Additional details weren’t made immediately available.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

