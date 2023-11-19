NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double homicide near the Tremé area on Sunday, Nov. 19.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Esplanade and N. Claiborne avenues around 7:18 p.m.

They said initial reports show two people were shot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was brought to a local hospital, where they later died.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts