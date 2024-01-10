NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a crash involving a school bus in the Lower Ninth Ward.

According to the NOPD, a car hit the bus at the intersection of Gordon and N. Galvez streets.

Police say two men reportedly ran from the car, with one reportedly getting hit by a car. That man was taken to a hospital by EMS.

The NOPD has set up a perimeter around the area to search for the second man and is asking people to avoid the area during the search.

According to the NOPD, “Three students were reported to be on the bus at the time of the incident, with one occupant reporting injury.” That student was taken to a hospital by private car.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

