NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two men are wounded following separate shooting incidents Sunday (Feb. 12th).

The first shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. when officers responded to shots fired in the 3300 block of Toledano Street. At the scene, officers said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee.

There are no updates on his condition.

The second shooting occurred twenty minutes later in the 10000 block of Dwyer Road. According to reports, a male victim arrived to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

There are no updates on his condition either.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

