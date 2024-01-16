Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating an ATM theft and an attempted ATM theft that happened on Friday, Jan. 12.

The NOPD reported the ATM theft happened in the 1600 block of Allen Toussaint Boulevard, where two men were allegedly seen damaging the ATM with tools, removing the locks and taking the security box on surveillance camera footage.

According to the NOPD, the two men were seen arriving at the location around 1:42 a.m. in a black Ford F150.

The attempted ATM theft reportedly happened in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas Street, where two people were allegedly seen trying to open an ATM.

According to the NOPD, “They then attempted to pull the cash box out with a chain connected to a silver, single cab Chevrolet truck.”

Anyone with information about the ATM thefts can call Second District detectives at (504)-658-6020, Third District detectives at (504)-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

