NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating a homicide that left a man dead in Algiers on Tuesday, June 13.

NOPD officials say they responded to a call at 10:18 a.m. about a shooting in the 1900 block of Elizardi Boulevard and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials are investigating the fatal shooting. The NOPD didn’t release any further details.

Anyone with information about this incident can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts