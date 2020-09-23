NOPD investigating a triple shooting on Yorktown Drive that left one dead

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a triple shooting that claimed the life of a male and injured two other males. The shooting occurred this evening in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive.

Around 6:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Seventh District officers responded to a call of multiple victims shot in the area. When officers arrived, they found a male victim inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the body. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers subsequently located two additional male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.