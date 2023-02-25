NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A juvenile has been been wounded in a shooting incident Saturday (Feb. 25th).

Around 8:48 p.m., a juvenile showed up to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. There are no updates on his condition.

The location of the shooting has not been disclosed at this time.

The incident is under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.