NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting on Kerlerec Street.

It happened on Sunday (Feb. 26th) around 6:53 a.m. in the 1000 block. Reports show a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He died on the scene.

The man’s identify is has not been released yet, pending notification of next of kin.

The homicide is under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.