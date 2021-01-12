NOPD investigating a double shooting in Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD is investigating a double shooting in the 9500 block of Hayne Blvd.

According to NOPD, the shooting occurred around 6:24 p.m. Two victims were shot at the location.

No additional information is available at this point. 

