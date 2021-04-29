NOPD investigating a domestic homicide

NEW ORLEANS – A man is dead after he was shot during a domestic dispute Thursday evening.

NOPD says around 5:32 officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 12300 block of the North I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by EMS. Investigators say a man and a woman were aguing when a gun was pulled and the man was shot. The woman and a one-year-old baby were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Michael Polukis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.