NOPD investigates Uptown shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Milan and Willow streets.

According to the NOPD, initial reports show one adult male suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. 

No further details are available at this time. 

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News