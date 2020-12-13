NOPD investigates Uptown shooting

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Milan and Willow streets.
According to the NOPD, initial reports show one adult male suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.
No further details are available at this time.
