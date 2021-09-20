NOPD investigates Uptown homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a homicide that occurred on Monday afternoon in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street in the Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans.

Just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at that location and upon arrival found a man dead on the scene after sustaining a gunshot wound.

An investigation is ongoing to determine a suspect responsible and a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.