NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a a pair of seemingly unrelated shooting on Sunday night.

The first one in the 1900 block of Broadway Street.

Initial reports show one adult male sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS.

The second in the 4100 block of S. Carrollton Ave. Initial reports show one adult male arrived at the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.

No further details are available on either incident at this time.