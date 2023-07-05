NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings on Tuesday, July 4, that hospitalized a man and woman.

The first shooting happened in the St. Claude neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. Officers say they responded to the 1900 Block of France Street where a man was found suffering from a reported gunshot wound to the back.

The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.

An hour later at 11:15 p.m. in the Gentilly Woods area, officers responded to the 2200 block of Pleasure Street where they reportedly found a woman on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

NOPD officers say she was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. An update on the woman’s condition was not released.

No further details on the shootings were released but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Both shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information on the France Street shooting is asked to call Fifth District Detectives at (504) 658-6050.

Anyone with information on the shooting on Pleasure Street can contact Third District Detectives at (504) 658-6030.

