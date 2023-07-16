NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department responded to two late night shootings Sunday, July 16.
According to police, the first shooting happened at the intersection of N. Broad Street and Duels Street around 9:01 p.m. A man was shot and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.
The second shooting happened around 9:14 p.m. in the 14900 block of Curran Blvd. Police said a 13-year-old girl was shot in the body. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Both investigations are ongoing.
