NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left a man wounded.

According to police, the incident happened at around 7:30 at an undetermined location.

Police said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to an unknown part of his body and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

His condition is not known at this time.

No further information is available at this time but detectives are currently working to determine the location of the shooting and are collecting information to find the motive and suspect.