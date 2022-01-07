NOPD investigates triple shooting in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD began investigating a triple shooting that left two people injured and one person dead.

At approximately 8:20, police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of South Claiborne Avenue in Central City. When they arrived, officers discovered three people had been shot.

One victim was transported to an area hospital by EMS, however, that person later died shortly after arriving for treatment.

The two other victims arrived at the hospital by private conveyance. Details of their condition were not immediately available.

Police have not yet determined a suspect or motive in this incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.