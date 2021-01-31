NOPD investigates Sunday morning homicide in the Seventh District

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 7800 block of Paris Road that left one person dead on Sunday morning.

At about 7:27 a.m., NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a call of a person slumped over in a vehicle in the grass at the location. Upon arrival, officers located the subject in a silver vehicle and having sustained a gunshot wound(s). The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No additional details are available at this time.