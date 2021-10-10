NOPD investigates stabbing in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began cracking down on crime this week with the recent spike in shootings across New Orleans.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson spoke at a press conference during the week and he said that there is a different criminal element with many of these incidents happening in broad daylight.

With many officers working overtime, there were no shootings reported by NOPD on Saturday.

A violent crime still took place early Sunday morning.

At 2 a.m. police reported they began investigating an incident at around 1:14 a.m. at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Treasure Street.

The investigation revealed a man was stabbed multiple times at the location for unknown reasons.

The man arrived at a local hospital to be treated for his injures.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

