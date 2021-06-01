NOPD investigates St. Roch homicide during another day plagued by shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Gun violence continues in New Orleans on Tuesday morning.

The NOPD responded to shots fired near the intersection of Abundance Street and St. Roch Avenue just after 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital where later died.



Homicide investigation near the intersection of Abundance Street and St. Roch Avenue (Photo: NOPD)

Less than five hours earlier, the NOPD reported a shooting in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive, where one adult male sustained a gunshot wound.

And just before midnight, another shooting was reported, this time in the 3600 block of Frenchmen Street. One man was hospitalized after sustaining a gunshot wound.

No further information is available on any of the incidents mentioned above.