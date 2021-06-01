NOPD investigates St. Roch homicide during another day plagued by shootings

Photo: Pat Thomas | WGNO

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Gun violence continues in New Orleans on Tuesday morning.

The NOPD responded to shots fired near the intersection of Abundance Street and St. Roch Avenue just after 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital where later died.

Homicide investigation near the intersection of Abundance Street and St. Roch Avenue (Photo: NOPD)

Less than five hours earlier, the NOPD reported a shooting in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive, where one adult male sustained a gunshot wound.

And just before midnight, another shooting was reported, this time in the 3600 block of Frenchmen Street. One man was hospitalized after sustaining a gunshot wound.

No further information is available on any of the incidents mentioned above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

