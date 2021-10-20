NOPD investigates St. Claude shooting — the neighborhood’s second in 48 hours

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday evening, NOPD began investigating a shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood — almost exactly 48 hours after another shooting occurred just blocks away.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police received a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Pauline Street. When they arrive, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds — ruling the case a homicide.

Police have not determined a suspect nor a motive in this incident, however, NOPD was no stranger to the area where the shooting occurred. Around 7 p.m. Monday, police began working a case about two blocks away in the 400 block of Marias Street.

That shooting left one man injured.

NOPD has not determined if the two incidents are connected.