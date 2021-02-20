NOPD investigates Sixth District double homicide on 8th Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting that has resulted in two fatalities. At approximately 6:23 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery on the 1600 block of 8th Street.

Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects lying in the driveway of a residence and having sustained gunshot wounds. One victim was declared deceased at the scene.

The second victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased.