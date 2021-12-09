NOPD investigates shootout in Gert Town

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday afternoon, the police began investigating a shootout near New Orleans’ Gert Town neighborhood.

Shortly before 4 p.m., NOPD responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway.

Initial reports indicate the shooter exited one vehicle and then opened fire on the occupant of another vehicle. It is unclear why the shots were fired.

NOPD says both vehicles then left the location.

No injuries related to the incident have been reported.

Police continue to investigate the shootout. Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD 6th District at 540-658-6060 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.