NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened near Treme.

According to police, around 6:48 p.m. officers responded to the 3000 block of Pauger Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.

No further information is currently available.