NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting on Interstate 10.
According to NOPD, an aggravated battery by shooting happened on Interstate 10 East at the Crowder Exit.
Initial reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
I-10 East from the Morrison to Crowder Exit is closed. Traffic is being rerouted to the Downman Road Exit.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.