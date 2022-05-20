NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting on Interstate 10.

According to NOPD, an aggravated battery by shooting happened on Interstate 10 East at the Crowder Exit.

Initial reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

I-10 East from the Morrison to Crowder Exit is closed. Traffic is being rerouted to the Downman Road Exit.

The investigation is ongoing.