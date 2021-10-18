NOPD investigates shooting in St. Claude

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police investigate a shooting in New Orleans’ St. Claude neighborhood that left one person injured.

Around 7 p.m. Monday, NOPD reported it had begun working a case out of the 4000 block of Marais Street.

Initial police reports indicate an adult male victim sustained a gunshot wound. He arrived for treatment at a local hospital by private conveyance.

There was no information on a suspect or a motive reported.

Anyone with any information on this incident should contact NOPD or Crimestoppers GNO.

This is a developing story. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest updates.