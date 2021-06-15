UPDATE: Police identify vehicle used in Chef Menteur/Dale Street shooting

JUNE 16 UPDATE: The NOPD is searching for a white Kia sedan believed to have been used in this shooting incident on Tuesday, June 15.

At around 2:53 p.m., the shooting occurred at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the pictured vehicle and/or its driver is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has reported a shooting in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Initial reports shows an adult male victim was shot and transported to a hospital.

No additional information is available at this point.