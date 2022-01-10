NOPD investigates shooting in Hoffman Triangle

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police began investigating a shooting in Hoffman Triangle that left one person injured on Monday afternoon.

Just before 3:30, NOPD received a call out of the intersection of South Derbigny and Josephine streets.

When they arrived, police discovered a man who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Details of his condition were not immediately available.

Police have not yet determined a suspect or motive in this incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.