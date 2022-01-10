NOPD investigates shooting in Hoffman Triangle

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Patrick Thomas/WGNO

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police began investigating a shooting in Hoffman Triangle that left one person injured on Monday afternoon.

Just before 3:30, NOPD received a call out of the intersection of South Derbigny and Josephine streets.

When they arrived, police discovered a man who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Details of his condition were not immediately available.

Police have not yet determined a suspect or motive in this incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News