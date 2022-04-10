NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting at the intersection of Morrice Duncan Drive and Abundance Street that occurred around midnight on Saturday.

According to an initial report, a male gunshot wound victim transported via EMS to the hospital for treatment.

Officers were first alerted to this incident at about 11:55 p.m. on April 9. Confirmation was received at about 12:13 a.m. on April 10.

This investigation is ongoing.

No additional information is currently available.

Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation is urged to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.