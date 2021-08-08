NOPD investigates shooting at the intersection of St. Claude and Louisa Street

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Around 5:30 a.m., The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that sent a 43-year-old man to the hospital.

NOPD says the man was allegedly walking at or near the intersection of St. Claude and Louisa Street when a suspect began firing at him several times.

Police reports show the man received multiple gunshots to the arm, upper body, and legs. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his gunshot wounds.

According to deputies, the suspect fled the scene.

The victim’s condition is unknown as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with any information on this incident should contact NOPD or CrimeStoppers.