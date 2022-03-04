NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway in New Orleans East after police say a person showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

NOPD reports that just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday, March 4, police were notified by a local hospital regarding a male victim who had been shot in the leg.

An investigation revealed the shooting happened at the intersection of Downman and Morrison roads near Pines Village.

The shooting was confirmed just before 10:00 later that morning.

Details of the incident, including a suspect and a motive, were not immediately available.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD detectives at 504-658-6070. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by submitting information online or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.