NOPD investigates Seventh District homicide on Odin Street

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide by shooting that occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Seventh District.

Officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 5900 block of Odin Street, at or around 2:34 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim outside on the street suffering from apparent multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by EMS, via a medical doctor.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.