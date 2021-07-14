NOPD investigates second shooting in as many days on Toledona Street

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is keeping busy in Broadmoor investigating a second shooting approximately 18 hours and four blocks apart.

NOPD first reported a shooting in the 3400 block just prior to 10 p.m. on Tuesday night that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound. And again on Wednesday afternoon, this time at 3:59 p.m. in the 3000 block, that sent another female with a wound of her own – this one reportedly to her leg.

No additional details are currently available on either shooting.

