NOPD investigates second Bourbon shooting in as many days

NEW ORLEANS — The Eighth District has been busy the past two days with two shootings occurring within the base of Bourbon Street. Just 24 hours after five people were wounded in a shooting after midnight on Saturday, another shooting investigation is underway at the intersection of Bourbon and Canal Street.

The NOPD began investigating the scene at 2:18 a.m. on Sunday morning. Initial reports show a female victim with a gunshot wound to the leg has been transported to a hospital via EMS.

No additional information is currently available.