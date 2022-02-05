NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a rape that occurred at a dorm on Tulane’s campus last month.

According to the NOPD, Tulane Police said the sex crime happened on Jan. 27, but was just reported on Saturday morning.

The victim said that she met the suspect through a dating app on the night of the incident.

According to police, the suspect tried to have sex with the victim, and when she refused he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect has been identified by police and the investigation is ongoing.