NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are investigating an unclassified death that happened in the Tulane-Gravier area on Tuesday, June 6.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the incident was reported around 11:03 a.m. in the 2000 block of Lafayette Street.

They said a person was found dead at the scene.

Initially, the NOPD reported the incident as a possible homicide. However, it was later changed to an unclassified death.

NOPD officials didn’t release further details about the person’s age or sex.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the NOPD at (504)-658-6010 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

