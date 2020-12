Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 4500 block of Skyview Drive.

This incident was initially reported to NOPD earlier this evening, at about 6:30 p.m., when a male victim arrived via private conveyance at a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the ankle.

According to the NOPD, the incident was confirmed as an aggravated battery by shooting.

No additional information is currently available.