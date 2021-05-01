NOPD investigates pair of shootings Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — A day after a woman was found dead in Algiers Friday morning, the New Orleans Police Department was back on the scene of two separate shooting in the early hours of Saturday.

The first, a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of S. Bernadotte Street.

Initial reports indicate there is one male victim suffering with a gunshot wound(s).

He was transported to the hospital via EMS.

The next one occurred in the 2200 block of N. Derbigny Street, which also included a sole male victim with a gunshot wound, too. He arrived at the hospital via private conveyance.

No further info is available for either shooting at this time.