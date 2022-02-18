NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the West Bank.

Just before 7 a.m. on Friday, February 18, NOPD responded to the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane in Algiers. Initial reports indicated someone had been shot.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s name will be released by Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office once an autopsy is completed and the man’s family is notified.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD at 504-658-6040 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.