NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting that involved a 15-year-old on Saturday night.



An NOPD report said around 11 p.m. last night in the 900 block of Elysian Fields, three suspects allegedly opened fire on the victim.

The victim returned fire, but was not hurt.

Later, a 15-year-old arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Through further investigation, officers determined the teen was a perpetrator in the shooting.

He was arrested on several charges and booked into the juvenile justice intervention center.