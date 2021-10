NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating an aggravated battery by shooting in the 2000 block of Tennessee Street.

According to police, initial reports show a victim with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital on their own.

The initial notification was received at about 1:09 p.m.

#NOPDAlert: Aggravated battery by shooting reported in 2000 block of Tennessee St. Initial reports show victim w/gunshot wound arriving at local hospital via private conveyance. pic.twitter.com/QZbVG10OZF — NOPD (@NOPDNews) October 15, 2021

It was confirmed at about 2:30 p.m.

No additional details are currently available.