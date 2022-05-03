NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway after police say one person was shot in New Orleans East Tuesday afternoon.

According to NOPD, the shooting occurred in the 5500 block of Holley Lane shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicate a male victim sustained a single gunshot wound, however, the victim’s age was not released.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Details on his condition were unclear.

Other information, including a suspect and a motive, was not immediately available.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD 7th District officers at (504) 658-6070, submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers online or by calling 504-822-1111.