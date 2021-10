NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday before noon, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened in the 2800 block of Conti Street.

The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Conti Street. Initial reports show a male victim is suffering with a gunshot wound(s). He was transported to the hospital via private conveyance. pic.twitter.com/Y6pOqojtZe — NOPD (@NOPDNews) October 22, 2021

According to police, initial reports show a man suffered from a gunshot wound(s).

The man arrived at the hospital on his own.

The cause of the incident is unknown at the time.