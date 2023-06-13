NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, June 12 in Lower Algiers.

NOPD officers say they responded to a call of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Sullen Place and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was brought to a hospital where he later died, according to NOPD officials. The coroner will identify the victim and his cause of death following an autopsy.

NOPD officials say they are investigating the incident and are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident can call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111.

