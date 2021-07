NOPD investigates homicide in Little Woods (WGNO/Chris Carter)

NEW ORLEANS — A Thursday night shooting in Little Woods leaves one man dead.

Around 6 p.m., NOPD began investigating a shooting in the 7700 block of Briarwood Drive.

Police reports indicate an adult male was fatally shot.

There is currently no information on a suspect or motive.

WGNO will continue to provide updates as they become available.

